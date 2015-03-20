ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, visited with Alton High School students participating in the Illinois Association for Career and Technical Education lobby day at the State Capitol in Springfield.

“It was wonderful to meet with students from Alton High School at the capitol,” Beiser said. “Each student put a lot of work into their engineering projects and I was truly impressed by the depth of their knowledge. I am excited to see all that their futures hold.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at 618-465-5900.