ALTON – In an effort to help business owners open their doors in Illnois, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, introduced legislation, which now awaits the governor’s signature to become law, to create a new state website to hold all of the information and forms that new businesses need.

“Collectively, small businesses employ more individuals than any other company,” Beiser said. “To help put more people to work, we need to improve the economic environment and make it easier for entrepreneurs to make their ideas a reality.”

To remove obstacles facing anyone looking to start a business in Illinois, Beiser introduced Senate Bill 659 to put all forms and answers on a website. The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity would need to compile and publish all state licensing materials and registration forms, links to important resources, helpful contacts and information about state incentives at this website, as well as update this portal on a yearly basis. Beiser worked to gain the support of the Small Business Advocacy Council and the National Federation of Independent Business as he crafted this proposal. The measure will become law with the approval of the governor.

“When business owners are looking to start up in Illinois, they may spend hours, days, or weeks checking a variety of places to get all of the information they need,” Beiser added. “Having all the correct forms and reliable answers at their fingertips at this website is a concrete and practical way to make Illinois a better place to do business.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

