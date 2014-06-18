SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Legislation sponsored by State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, to reform Illinois’ Medicaid system and to extend health care coverage to more children and seniors was signed into law Monday.

“The downturn in the economy wiped out the savings for thousands of senior citizens at a time when health care costs continue to rise,” Beiser said. “The more expensive health care has also affected many families with sick children.”

Beiser sponsored Senate Bill 741 to reform Illinois’ nearly 20 year old Medicaid system. The legislation takes advantage of more than $2 billion in federal and other non-state dollars to provide health coverage to low-income and high-need Illinois residents, including children on ventilators. Beiser’s measure also restores adult dental and podiatric care.

“We cannot stand idly by while children and seniors in our community are suffering,” Beiser said. “This legislation will ensure our most vulnerable citizens receive the care they need.”

For any questions or concerns about state-related issues, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

