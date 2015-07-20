ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently created a petition for area residents to sign to show their support for his recent efforts to freeze property taxes in Illinois.

“I have voted to freeze property taxes 11 times in the past few weeks, and each time these proposals have failed to get the votes needed to pass—but I will not give up,” Beiser said. “As a taxpayer, I understand my constituents’ desire for property tax relief, and I hear about it every day that I walk door to door to talk with constituents in their neighborhoods. Over the past few weeks, I have voted in favor of a property tax freeze several times, and I created this petition so taxpayers can show their support and help convince my colleagues to get on board with efforts to provide property tax relief.”

Beiser has repeatedly supported legislation that would not only freeze property taxes, but make it harder for the property taxes to be raised in the future. Beiser has been taking the petition door to door around the area to gather signatures of residents.

“I spoke with Representative Beiser recently as he was surveying in my neighborhood,” Bill Tierney, a Wood River resident, said. “As a homeowner in the area, I have seen the cost of property taxes escalate over the years. I signed Rep. Beiser’s property tax petition to show that I am in support of a freeze, and I hope all my neighbors will do the same.”

Beiser will use the petitions to help convince other lawmakers to join him in backing property tax relief. Each time the House has voted for a property tax freeze, Republican legislators have not supported the legislation, despite Gov. Bruce Rauner’s support for a statewide freeze.

“I am supremely frustrated by the fact that Republican lawmakers, including those in the Metro East, have failed to stand up for taxpayers.” Beiser added. “There is power in numbers, and I hope to collect a lot of petition signatures to show my colleagues that the people want tax relief.”

If you are interested in signing the petition, you may do so by visiting Beiser’s constituent services office located at 528 Henry Street in Alton. You can also request a blank petition be mailed to you by calling Beiser’s constituent office at 618-465-5900 or e-mailing dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

