ALTON, Ill. – In response to a possible increase in local electricity prices, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is joining Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan in requesting an explanation from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) about the high cost of energy at their annual capacity auction.

“Middle-class families are the backbone of our economy,” Beiser said. “When energy prices jump, it makes it harder for families to balance their household budgets, save for the future and provide for their children.”

MISO operates the bulk power grid for much of the central United States, including Central and Southern Illinois. Last week, prices at MISO’s annual auction for energy suppliers increased as anticipated, but, in the region encompassing Central and Southern Illinois, rates were ten times higher than in 2014 and more than double what market analysts had expected. Beiser is joining Attorney General Madigan and calling on MISO to explain this discrepancy.

“I can understand some differences in the cost of energy, but when Southern Illinois residents might be forced to pay 50 times more in energy than other regions, something is wrong,” Beiser said. “We need to have an answer about why the cost of energy is set to be substantially higher in southern Illinois than in other regions.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

