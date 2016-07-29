WOOD RIVER, Ill.—To kick off his 2016 campaign, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is inviting area residents to join him for the official opening of his campaign office on Thursday, August 11th, at 6:00 p.m. at the Carpenters Hall Local 664, located at 277 E. Madison Ave. in Wood River.

"An office grand opening is a great way for community members to get to know me and my campaign staff as we head into election season," Beiser said. "I want voters to have a chance to talk with me and learn about my pledge to stand up for the middle-class residents of our region.”

Beiser's campaign office will be open from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on August 11th. Voters will have a chance to talk with Dan about the issues that they're most concerned about. Residents will also learn more about how they can help the campaign this fall.

"There's a lot at stake in this election and we'll need everyone's help to ensure the Riverbend region has a representative that will stand up for our area," Beiser said. "Please join me on Thursday, August 11th to learn more about me and my campaign."

The event is free and open to the public.

