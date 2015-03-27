ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is teaming up with the Office of Attorney General Lisa Madigan to help seniors protect themselves from identity theft.

“Identity thieves can strike any time people let their guards down and it is important that seniors in our community to know how to protect themselves,” Beiser said. “Scammers are always looking for ways to prey on unsuspecting victims but following some easy tips can help keep you safe.”

Identity theft is one of the top consumer issues in Illinois and the Attorney General’s Office has developed the Silver Beat Seminar to educate seniors about issues related to its prevention. Seniors will be given tips on how they can protect themselves and learn what they need to do if they become a victim of identity theft. The seminar will be held on Monday, April 6 at Senior Services Plus, located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., in Alton at 10 a.m.

For more information on this event, or to RSVP, please contact Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

