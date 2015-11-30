ALTON, Ill. –State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, will be hosting a Cell Phones for Soldiers drive beginning Monday, November 23 through Wednesday, December 30.

“Many people have old smart phones or tablets that they no longer use,” said Beiser. “Cell Phones for Soldiers takes the recycled electronics and puts them to use by giving our servicemen and women overseas free talking time with their loved ones, and provides aid to veteran families in need through emergency funding.”

Area residents can drop off their donations of old smart phones or tablets to Representative Beiser’s constituent services office, located at 528 Henry Street. Beiser will be accepting donations through December 30. The office is open from 9:00 AM through 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday.

“I encourage all area residents to consider donating these items if they are available to them and are no longer in use,” said Beiser. “The Cell Phones for Soldiers drive will give area residents a chance to help make a real, positive impact on the life on military heroes that have served and are currently serving.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

