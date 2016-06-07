GRANITE CITY – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently partnered with state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to host a Silver Beat Senior Fraud Prevention Seminar in Granite City.

“Helping folks learn how to help protect themselves from fraud really hits close to home for me,” said Beiser. “My wife and I were victims of identity theft a few years ago, so I understand the financial strain and emotional toll it can take on a family. Unfortunately, new scams are constantly being circulated, and many of them prey upon seniors.”

The Silver Beat Senior Fraud Prevention Seminar featured a presentation from Ella York of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. York discussed the different ways that consumers can prevent fraud, such as shredding documents that contain sensitive information, as well as different scams that the Attorney General’s Office has been fighting.

“Identity theft can happen to anyone,” continued Beiser. “While there is no way to completely eliminate your risk of becoming a victim of fraud, there are many steps you can take to help protect yourself. I am glad that I was able to help provide the opportunity for folks to come learn about ways to keep their personal information secure.”

If you believe that you have been a victim of fraud, you can file a report with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office by calling the Identity Theft Hotline at 1-866-999-5630.

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

