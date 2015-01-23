ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is promoting a new law that expands the Tri-City Regional Port District to include additional townships and permitted activities intended to increase economic development throughout the Riverbend Region.

“Economic development in the Metro East impacts more than just the city, township or county where new jobs are being created,” Beiser said. “That is why I sponsored efforts to expand both the geographic borders and role that the Tri-County Regional Port District has in our region.”

Under the new law the Tri-County Regional Port District, which included the cities of Venice, Madison and Granite City, becomes America’s Central Port District. Senate Bill 499 also expands geographic boundaries to include all of Chouteau, Wood River, Alton, Godfrey, Elsah and Quarry townships. The law also gives America’s Central Port District greater ability to engage in economic development plans throughout Southwestern Illinois, through building and operating museums, factories, mills and more, creating subsidiaries to operate property within its jurisdiction and obtaining loans as necessary. With these new partnership cities, villages and townships will have more effective means of bringing economic development projects to the region.

“We need to view economic development through the lens of regional development,” Beiser added. “By working together, rather than competing against each other, we can improve the economic and business climate for communities throughout the region. I will continue to support legislation that focuses on bringing jobs to our community, cuts red tape that prohibits businesses from growing and reduces costs on job creators.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

