ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, and representatives from the office of Attorney General Lisa Madigan hosted an identity theft prevention seminar for seniors earlier this week at Senior Services Plus in Alton. Attendees learned about steps they can take to protect themselves from this growing problem.

“Millions of people have their identity stolen each year,” Beiser said. “The attendance at my recent seminar was extremely strong, as people have a lot of questions about how to protect themselves. I encourage anyone who missed the event or has further questions to contact my office.”

For more information on this event, please contact Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

