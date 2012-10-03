ALTON, IL- State Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) has been endorsed by the Illinois Federation for Right to Life for his consistent support of pro-family and pro-life policies.

"Over and over I stood up to the powerful interests in the state that seek to expand abortion access," Beiser said. "I will continue to make sure our values are represented well and I look forward to working with Republicans, Independents and Democrats to protect the sanctity of human life."

Beiser is a strong pro-life advocate, having supported legislation to tighten regulations on clinics that perform abortions and requiring that women be offered the opportunity to view an ultrasound before having an abortion.

"Dan Beiser is one of our strongest allies," said Dawn Behnke, Illinois Federation for Right to Life PAC Chair. “Whenever there is an important bill that arrives in the House of Representatives, we know that we can count on Dan to defend our values. That is why we are proud to endorse Dan in this election."

Beiser is the officially endorsed candidate for Illinois Federation for Right to Life. For more information, please contact Dan Beiser’s campaign office at (618) 301-2668.

