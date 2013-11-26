With the winter months approaching and the holiday season already here, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is reminding residents about some helpful tips to stay safe and warm during the winter.

“For many the holidays are about enjoying time with family and friends,” Beiser said. “However, inclement and wintry weather conditions can lead to dangerous conditions on the roads, so it is important to take the necessary precautions when traveling to visit loved ones.”

For local motorists, winter storms often pose significant driving challenges. Before leaving on a trip, local motorists should check the weather conditions along their expected travel path and make sure windshield wipers, tires, lights and fluid levels are ready for the trip. Beiser also recommends motorists prepare a winter storm kit that includes an extra cell phone battery or charger, blankets, flashlight with batteries, first-aid kit, shovel, booster cables, bottled water and non-perishable food items, extra clothing, a windshield scraper, a bag of sand, toilet paper and matches.

Additionally, Beiser suggests cleaning furnace filters once a month, removing window air conditioning units, closing chimney flues, rationing hot water use and increasing home insulation as ways to save on heating costs.

“Following some of these tips can help hardworking families save money for more pressing priorities,” Beiser said. “I hope everyone enjoys a safe and happy holiday season.”

Beiser’s constituent service office may be reached at 618-465-5900 or by email at dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

