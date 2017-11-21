ALTON - As the holiday shopping season begins, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is encouraging area residents to partake in Small Business Saturday on November 25 by patronizing locally owned businesses.

“When holiday shopping, people often look for the best deals in department stores or online,” Beiser said. “Small Business Saturday helps reminds us we can find unique gifts at small businesses in our community, while also supporting our local economy.”

First celebrated in 2010, Small Business Saturday is an annual event between Black Friday and Cyber Monday to promote small businesses. According the American Independent Business Alliance every dollar spent at a small business can generate $3.50 in local economic activity. Beiser is encouraging residents to visit local businesses on Small Business Saturday and throughout the holiday season.

“Small businesses help keep our local economy and communities strong,” Beiser said. “I hope everyone takes a few minutes to stop by one of our local businesses to show your support.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

