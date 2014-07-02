ALTON, Ill. – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is encouraging local residents who will be traveling or attending events during upcoming Fourth of July weekend to drive safely and take preventative measures to avoid accidents.

“Fourth of July is a great time to gather with friends and family and celebrate the freedom we all share,” Beiser said. “However, with more people on the road than normal, it is important for residents to practice safe driving over the coming days.”

Listed below are some helpful tips from the National Safety Council to ensure that your family and friends have a safe and fun Fourth of July weekend:

• Refrain from any illegal cell phone use while driving

• Safely pull over if a call needs to be made

• Always wear a safety belt

• Check that all passengers are wearing their safety

belts before driving

• Make children sit in the back seat and use proper

safety seats

• Never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle

• Designate a sober driver if planning on consuming

alcoholic beverages

In addition to roadway safety, Beiser is reminding residents that the use of fireworks is illegal in Illinois and firework displays should be left to professional staff.

“Every year, thousands of innocent men, women, and children are injured or killed due to drinking and driving accidents,” Beiser said. “Making smart decisions will help keep us all safe this holiday weekend.”

For any questions or concerns about state-related issues, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at 528 Henry St., Alton, IL 62002, or call 618-465-5900.

