With tax season around the corner, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is encouraging eligible military members and their families to take advantage of free tax return preparation being offered by the Illinois CPA (Certified Public Accountant) Society.

“This is a unique program that will provide our armed forces members and their families peace of mind when it comes to tax filing,” Beiser said. “The brave men and women serving our country shouldn’t have to worry about preparing their tax returns while they are defending our country.”

The Illinois CPA Society’s CPAs for the Public Interest is offering free tax preparation to qualified Illinois military personnel and their family members. Eligible military members must be current Illinois residents who have recently returned or are still serving on active duty in a combat zone or qualified hazardous duty area. Those interested and eligible will then be matched to a CPA volunteer in their area, who will assist them in receiving the full tax benefits they are entitled to. This service is offered year-round and a spouse or family member can request assistance for military personnel serving overseas.

Interested military members and their family members should register online at www.icpas.org/militarytaxrequest.

“If you have a friend or family member who may be eligible for this free service, please pass this information along,” Beiser said. “We must continue to do all we can to support the service members in our community and across the state.”

For more information, please contact 1-800-572-9870. Beiser’s constituent service office may be reached at 618-465-5900 or by email at dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

