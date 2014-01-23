In an effort to keep local tax dollars in the community, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is co-sponsoring legislation to eliminate an unnecessary collection of local tax dollars by the state.

“I try to take advantage of every opportunity to keep local tax dollars in the community and ensure that hard-earned taxpayer dollars are spent only how they are intended to be spent,” Beiser said. “This bill prevents local tax revenue intended for critical emergency local repairs from being used to inappropriately fund the state government.”

Under current law, if a local flood prevention district determines that an emergency exists concerning levee repair or flood prevention measures, the county may impose a special tax on businesses within that district. Two percent of the revenue collected from that tax is given to the Illinois Department of Revenue. House Bill 3785 eliminates the contribution to the Department of Revenue and allows all of the collected funds to remain in the designated flood prevention district.

“Revenue generated through the Flood Prevention Districts is intended for emergency repairs or to prevent flooding,” Beiser said. “It is irresponsible and bad fiscal policy for the State to dip their hand into these funds. This legislation prevents that from happening.”

House Bill 3785 will be considered by the state legislature during the upcoming spring session.

For any additional questions, please contact Rep. Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

