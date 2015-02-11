Beiser Commemorates American Health Month this February Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – During the month of February, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is joining the American Heart Association to promote American Heart Month and Go Red for Women initiatives.



“Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States,” Beiser said. “It is important to remember that simple lifestyle changes, like seeing your doctor for regular check-ups, eating healthy foods and exercising, can help reduce the risk of heart disease.”



American Heart Month is celebrated each February to help the fight against heart disease. The Go Red for Women campaign was specifically created to raise awareness of heart disease being the number one cause of death amongst women. In the United States, one in three women dies of heart disease or stroke, according to the American Heart Association. Since the Go Red for Women movement began 11 years ago, awareness of heart disease has increased by 23 percent, while 34 percent fewer women die from heart disease, representing 330 lives per day.



“The Go Red Campaign has been helped start many important conversations about heart disease,” Beiser added. “I encourage everyone to talk to the women in their lives about how a few simple steps could make all the difference in the world.”



More information about how heart disease affects women can be found at goredforwomen.org. For more information on this or any other state issue, please call Beiser's full-time Constituent Service Office at 618 465-5900.