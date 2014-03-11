ALTON, Ill. – To recognize the generations of women who have helped shape our society, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is encouraging residents to join him in celebrating the numerous accomplishments of women during Women’s History Month this March.

“Women have always played a vital role in our nation’s history, but their achievements and contributions often go unrecognized,” Beiser said. “This month provides us with a unique opportunity to reflect on the lives, the sacrifices and valuable contributions that women have made to our communities.”

Each year, March is designated as National Women’s History Month to ensure that the history of American women will be recognized and celebrated in schools, workplaces, and communities throughout the country. Women’s history in Illinois demonstrates their character, courage and commitment as mothers, educators, institution builders, business, labor, religious, political and community leaders. Their journey continues to serve as an inspiration to girls and young women to realize their full potential.

“This celebration is not only an opportunity to pay tribute to those who have left their mark on history, but also a time where we can encourage all women to continue to achieve excellence,” Beiser said. “Many of my fellow colleagues in the General Assembly are women, who represent a prime example of these achievements and also serve as excellent role models for the young women of our state.”

For more information on this or any other state issue, please call Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

