ALTON, Ill. – To help remove unfair taxes on women, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, supported a measure to eliminate the state sales tax on feminine hygiene products.

“When women are at the store, they are often forced to pay a higher price for necessities than men pay for the same product,” Beiser said. “Currently, this problem is compounded further because feminine hygiene products are taxed at a higher rate than other medical necessities.”

State law differentiates between necessities, like food and medical supplies, and other items. Sales taxes are reduced or eliminated for items that people need every day. However, for many years the sales tax on feminine hygiene products, like tampons and menstrual pads, was at taxed at the maximum state sales tax rate of 6.25 percent. Beiser supported Senate Bill 2746, which would eliminate the sales tax on all of these products. If approved by the governor, Illinois would become the sixth state to eliminate this sales tax.

“At a time when people are watching every penny they spend, elected officials have a responsibility to try to help them eliminate unnecessary and unfair spending,” Beiser said. “I encourage the governor to sign this legislation and provide a little bit of financial relief to hard-working women across the state.”

