SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, issued the following statement regarding Gov. Bruce Rauner’s State of the State address Wednesday:

“Since May, I have supported many different spending plans that would fund the life-saving programs that our community members rely upon. Whether they are low-income college students, seniors or victims of sexual assault, they do not know whether they will have access to state services in a month.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our budget should be made by cutting government waste and closing corporate loopholes. It should not be done on the backs of the people who need our help the most. Today, the governor began his address by saying that we need to improve the quality of life for all families in Illinois, yet he keeps pushing an agenda that people across our state do not want. People have contacted my office, and I am sure many other legislators, since his last state of the state saying they oppose his proposals, yet once again he continues to push for drastic reforms that will reduce wages for hardworking men and women and send injured workers onto welfare.

“One of the best things about Illinois is that we take care of people who need us. I will continue to fight for these programs because cutting them in an extreme way would go against everything that our state was built on. I urge the governor to truly consider what is happening with our state, follow his own advice, and begin compromising on a responsible budget.”

More like this: