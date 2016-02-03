EAST ALTON –On Thursday, January 21, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, hosted his monthly satellite office hours meeting in East Alton to make his staff more easily accessible to area residents that do not live in Alton and help constituents gain access to state services.

“I believe that satellite office hours provides a great resource to the community,” said Beiser. “I know that many area residents may not be able to come to my constituent service office in Alton when they need assistance, especially when there are challenging road conditions due to bad weather. It was important to me to host office hours in East Alton during this time and speak with constituents impacted by the recent flooding. I value having the chance to speak to constituents to hear their perspective and ideas on how to tackle problems facing our area.”

Beiser hosts monthly satellite office hours in different communities around the Riverbend region. Satellite office hours provides constituents that may not be able to visit Beiser’s office in Alton a chance to have more accessibility to his staff.

“It was very helpful to be able to speak with Representative Beiser at satellite office hours,” said Belinda Gunning of Behavioral Health Alternatives in Wood River. “Representative Beiser understands the problems that the budget stalemate is causing for organizations like Behavioral Health Alternatives. The past several months have been very hard for us. If we have to close our doors, the most vulnerable people in our area will not have access to services that are essential to their well-being. I know after speaking with Rep. Beiser that he cares about his constituents, and will be working to help us in the upcoming legislative session.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

