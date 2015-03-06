SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is co-sponsoring a measure to keep individuals convicted of public corruption crimes from holding elected office.

“For too long, Illinois has tolerated corruption among public officials and it is time to put a stop to this,” Beiser said. “If someone has a track record of enriching themselves instead of working for their constituents, we need to make sure they cannot continue in a position of public trust.”

Currently, prospective officeholders are banned from holding an elected office if they have been convicted of an infamous crime. House Bill 1440, which Beiser is co-sponsoring, adds to this list a prohibition against any person holding elected office who has been convicted of a public corruption crime. Under the proposal, public corruption crimes include: bribery and failure to report a bribe; official misconduct; receiving kickbacks; bribery to obtain driving privileges; solicitation misconduct by individuals working in state and local government; public contractor misconduct; legislative misconduct; acquisition or disclosure of bidding information by a public official; and interference with a contract submission and award by a public official.

“Many residents of Illinois have justifiably lost faith in government,” Beiser added. “This measure will help restore a basic measure of trust that Illinois taxpayers should have in all elected officials.”

For more on upcoming legislation, please contact Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

