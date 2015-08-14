ALTON – In recognition of his commitment to members of the military, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, was recently re-appointed by the leadership in the House of Representatives to serve on the Interagency Military Base Support and Economic Development Committee.

“Military bases and their personnel are essential to communities across the state,” Beiser added. “The Interagency Military Base Support and Economic Development Committee works to ensure that leaders in Washington know this.”

The Interagency Military Base Support and Economic Development Committee was created in 2005, in response to national efforts to close military bases. The committee serves as a liaison between military branches, base leadership, and state agencies. Additionally, they study and make recommendations about how Illinois’ bases can be reutilized and improved to provide greater benefit to the military and remain open.

Illinois currently has three military bases, including Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County. The commission receives quarterly updates from these bases and smaller military installations located throughout the state. With these updates, committee members are gathering information to help protect military facilities in Illinois from closing.

“Families, businesses and communities depend on Scott Air Force Base as an economic engine for the region,” Beiser said. “Across the state, military bases provide nearly $4 billion to the state’s economy. I look forward to continuing to work with other members of this committee to promote and protect valuable assets in our state.”

For more information, please contact Rep. Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

