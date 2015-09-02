ALTON, Ill. – Many organizations in the Riverbend area are worried about cuts that have been proposed to the state budget. These organizations, such as hospitals and senior centers, will see a large cut in funding under the governor’s proposed budget, and are suffering through the current budget impasse.

“I know that it would be very harmful to Saint Anthony’s and other hospitals in the area if the proposed budget cuts are put into place. So many organizations are already struggling to survive through the current budget stalemate,” Beiser said. “While I support eliminating wasteful spending, I believe that the proposed budget cuts would cause much more harm than good to people in our communities, and throughout the state of Illinois.”

