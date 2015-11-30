GODFREY, Ill. – On Tuesday, December 8 at 5 pm, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, and state Sen. Bill Haine, D-Alton, will be partnering with the Illinois Rifle Association to host a Concealed Carry Seminar at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, located at 3109 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

“I encourage area gun owners and others interested in concealed carry to attend the Concealed Carry Seminar,” said Beiser. “It will be a great opportunity to meet with other gun owners and learn about Illinois gun laws. There will be an open discussion about legislative advances for concealed carry and gun laws in Illinois, and residents will be able to ask any questions that they may have about specific gun laws.”

The Concealed Carry Seminar is free and open to the public. Richard Pearson, President of the Illinois Rifle Association, will be discussing the different advances gun advocates in recent years. If you would like to attend the Concealed Carry Seminar, please RSVP by calling Representative Beiser’s constituent service office or by emailing dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

“Since concealed carry is still a relatively new concept in the state of Illinois, attending the Concealed Carry Seminar is a great way to learn about the state’s gun laws,” said Beiser. “Recently, laws have changed considerably, so it is important that gun owners are up to date and knowledgeable about the specific gun guidelines in their area.”

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

