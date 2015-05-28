SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is joining State Sen. William Haine, D-Alton, and the Riverbend Growth Association to host a Free Community Shred Day on Saturday, June 13. A professional and licensed document shredding company will be destroying papers, disks, and hard drives in the parking lot of Haine’s district office, located at 307 Henry Street, Suite 210, in Alton.

“Identity theft is a growing problem, and most people have old tax returns, bills, and other sensitive documents at home that they don’t need to hold on to anymore,” Beiser said. “These documents need to be disposed of properly, or other people could gain access to your personal information, making you a possible victim of identity theft. I encourage anyone interested in safely disposing these items to stop by our Free Community Shred Day.”

Identity thieves are able to gain people’s personal information in a variety of ways, including rummaging through garbage.

“It is great to be able to hold events like this in the community,” Haine said. “This no-cost event is a great way for people to protect themselves against identity fraud. Community shred days allow people the opportunity to bring their sensitive documents to a convenient location and safely and securely dispose of them.”

Residents can drop off their old personal documents, unused credit cards, computer disks, or hard drives to be securely destroyed. There is a limit of 2 boxes per car. Cardboard boxes cannot be left at the event.

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

