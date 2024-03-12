GLEN CARBON - Julia Behrmann and Maddy Callovini had first-inning RBIs, while four different players had base hits, but after Father McGivney Catholic's softball team took a 2-1 first-inning lead, the Kahoks scored 21 unanswered run to take the season opener for both teams 22-2 Monday afternoon at Griffins Park.

The Kahoks opened with a run in the first, before McGivney scored twice in the bottom of the inning to go up 2-1. Collinsville then scored nine times in both the second and fourth innings, also scoring three times in the third. to take the win with the game terminated by the 15-run rule.

Bailey Demick led the way for the Kahoks with five hits and three RBIs, while Keagan Edwards had three hits and drove in four runs, Lexi Rafalowski had three hits and drove in two runs, Katie Bardwell, Faith Fairchild, and Addie Stone all had two hits and two RBIs, Emma Hylton and Carsyn Moad both had two hits and a RBI each, and Aubrey Mason had a hit. Marissa Thomas went all the way in the circle for Collinsville, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits while striking out eight.

Alexa Jones, Nora Mensing, Audrey Owen and Morgan Zobrist had all four hits for the Griffins, while Behrmann and Callovini drove in the two runs on the day.

The Kahoks open up at 1-0, while the Griffins start out at 0-1, and next play at Carlyle Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., then are scheduled to play at Staunton on Apr. 2, also at 4:30 p.m., then host Alton Apr. 3 at 4:30 p.m.

