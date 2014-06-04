GODFREY – Beginning this weekend, Lewis and Clark Community College’s Monticello Sculpture Gardens will be a buzz with “Bee-Dazzled,” a 2014 summer garden show aimed at attracting docile, but hard-working, native pollinators.

“I am really excited about our Bee-Dazzled garden show,” Horticulture Manager Kara Mayfield said. “We are welcoming our most important pollinator friends by preparing their favorite meal of sweet nectar and golden pollen in an effort to educate people about the benefits bees provide us.”

Bee-Dazzled will unfold in three acts throughout the summer. This spring, 10-foot tall flowering vine columns dripping with Dutchman’s pipe, passion vine, morning glory and flame honeysuckle will sprout from the landscape.

For the first time, the campus will feature vertical plantings, in the form of vine-laden tunnels including buzzing gourd blossoms, which will transform into a spectacular living gourd show in the summer. L&C welding students created many of the tunnels and sculptures used in the plantings.

A sunflower labyrinth, which is currently being planted near the north entrance of the college’s Godfrey campus, will provide cheerful color and excitement in late summer, when the garden show peaks in late July.

Bees are docile, hardworking and essential to food production, human health and the planet. One out of three bites of food in the United States is directly related to pollination by bees. Of the 4,000 native species of bees, the males do not have stingers and remain in the nest, and the females will only sting if severely threatened.

The flowers in Bee-Dazzled are pollinated by insects or animals, and because airborne pollen is the cause of most hay-fever allergies, visitors to the garden this summer can breathe easy.

The community is encouraged to revisit the garden show various times throughout its duration and watch the drama unfold. For more information, call (618) 468-3140 or visit www.lc.edu/beedazzled.

