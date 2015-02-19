ST. LOUIS — During Red Cross Month in March, the American Red Cross reminds eligible blood donors that it doesn’t take a cape or superpowers to be a hero. By donating blood, donors can become a hero for patients in need.

Red Cross Month is dedicated to the everyday heroes who support the Red Cross mission by giving blood, volunteering their time, learning lifesaving skills or making a financial contribution.

The need for blood is constant. The Red Cross depends on blood donor heroes in communities across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide, about 80 of which are in the local Red Cross Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region. Donors with all blood types are needed, particularly those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.

To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Ill.

Clinton

Aviston

3/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 601 S.Clinton St.

Carlyle

3/12/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Case-Halstead Library, 571 Franklin Street

_______________

Coles

Charleston

3/1/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Salisbury Church, 2350 East Madison

3/13/2015: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Charleston High School, 1603 Lincoln Ave

Mattoon

3/2/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mattoon Middle School, 1200 S 9th Street

3/3/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John Lutheran Church Mattoon, 200 Charleston Ave

3/11/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 221 N 16th Street

_______________

Effingham

Teutopolis

3/3/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 210 South Pearl

_______________

Fayette

Brownstown

3/12/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brownstown High School, 421 South College Ave

_______________

Franklin

Christopher

3/4/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Christopher High School, 1 Bearcat Drive

West Frankfort

3/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 1001 South Cherry

_______________

Greene

Greenfield

3/10/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Michaels Hall, 1011 Chestnut

_______________

Jasper

Newton

3/14/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Potter's House Ministry, 1 Kennedy Dr

Sainte Marie

3/8/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass

_______________

Jefferson

Dix

3/11/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 N. Main

Mount Vernon

3/2/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Garden Glen Apartments, 1407 S. 34th Street

Opdyke

3/9/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Opdyke Baptist Church, 9208 N. Opdyke Ln.

Waltonville

3/4/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Waltonville Grade School, 802 W. Knob St.

Woodlawn

3/2/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Woodlawn Grade School, 301 South Central Street

_______________

Macoupin

Brighton

3/13/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Municipal Building, 206 S. Main

Mount Olive

3/4/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Mount Olive High School, 804 W. Main St.

_______________

Madison

Alhambra

3/9/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alhambra Township, Fireman and Legion Park

Alton

3/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alton Square Mall, 200 Alton Square

3/9/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Main Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Main St

Collinsville

3/4/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St

3/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South Street

Edwardsville

3/14/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Holiday Shores Fire Department, 93 Holiday Dam Rd

3/15/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Eden United Church of Christ, 903 N. Second Street

Godfrey

3/11/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd.

Highland

3/2/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Highland Hope UMC, 12846 Daiber

Maryville

3/11/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Ameren IP, 2600 N. Center Street

_______________

Marion

Centralia

3/3/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Marys Hospital, 400 N Pleasant

Iuka

3/9/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Iuka Grade School, 405 S. Main

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

3/15/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd

_______________

Montgomery

Witt

3/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Witt Lions Club, 600 W Broadway

_______________

Pike

Griggsville

3/6/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Griggsville-Perry High School, 202 Stanford St.

_______________

Randolph

Red Bud

3/3/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 500 West South 4th

3/10/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street

3/11/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Red Bud High School, 815 Locust Street

_______________

Richland

Olney

3/12/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 205 N Walnut

3/15/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., St Joseph Stringtown Community Club, North Stringtown Road

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

3/3/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road

3/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fire Station One, 315 Caryle Ave.

Caseyville

3/10/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Caseyville Moose, 8550 Bunkum Road

East Saint Louis

3/7/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Body of Christ Worship Center, 8601 Washington

Lebanon

3/13/2015: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lebanon High School, 200 West Schulz

Millstadt

3/5/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Millstadt Consolidated School, 211 West Mill Street

New Athens

3/4/2015: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Athens High School, 501 Hanft St.

_______________

Shelby

Shelbyville

3/2/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Shelbyville High School, 1001 West North 6th Street

Sigel

3/9/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Michael Church - Sigel, Church Street

Windsor

3/10/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Windsor High School, 1424 Minnesota Ave

_______________

Washington

Nashville

3/3/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand

3/4/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nashville High School, 1300 S. Mill

_______________

Mo.

Crawford

Bourbon

3/13/2015: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bourbon High School, 1500 Old Route 66

Cuba

3/3/2015: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Cuba HS, 1 Wildcat Pride Drive

_______________

Franklin

Lonedell

3/12/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lonedell Middle School, 7466 Hwy FF

New Haven

3/11/2015: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100

Pacific

3/3/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Riverbend Middle School, 2085 Highway N

3/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., New Beginnings Lutheran Church, 791 New Beginnings Drive

3/13/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Eureka Fire Training Center, 18765 Old Highway 66

Union

3/2/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 205 North Washington

Washington

3/7/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wal-mart, 1701 A Roy Drive

3/15/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Francis Borgia Church, 1000 Cedar Street

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

3/2/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.

High Ridge

3/2/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Woodridge Middle School, 2109 Gravois Rd

Imperial

3/13/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 6550 Old State Route 21, (Old Hwy 21 and Hwy M)

_______________

Saint Charles

Harvester

3/1/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Elizabeth Ann Seton, 2 Seton Ct

Lake Saint Louis

3/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Lord Lutheran Church, 500 Cedar Circle Drive

O Fallon

3/4/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Ft. Zumwalt West Middle School, 150 Waterford Crossing

Saint Charles

3/2/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kisker Road Library, 1000 Kisker Rd

3/5/2015: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Orchard Farm High School, 2165 Hwy V

Saint Peters

3/4/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Living Word Christian School, 310 Cardinal

Wentzville

3/4/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Schnucks Wentzville, 1960 Wentzville Parkway

_______________

Saint Francois

Farmington

3/3/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty

3/8/2015: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 501 Carleton

3/12/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mineral Area Regional Medical Center, 1212 Weber Road

Leadington

3/6/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 5741, 600 E Woodlawn

Park Hills

3/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Park Hills of the Nazarene, 404 6th Street

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

3/8/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd.

Chesterfield

3/4/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Highcroft Ridge Elementary, 15380 Highcroft Dr

Creve Coeur

3/8/2015: 7:45 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 12928 Ladue Rd

3/12/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Spectrum Healthcare Resources, 12647 Olive Boulevard

Des Peres

3/3/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Shriners Hospital, 2001 S Lindbergh

Eureka

3/11/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Baptist Church, 601 N Central

Fenton

3/2/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 203 Old Sugar Creek Road

3/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Meramec Valley, 625 New Smizer Mill Road

Florissant

3/13/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Veterans Home, 10600 Lewis and Clark Blvd.

Hazelwood

3/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gateway Buick GMC, 820 McDonnell Blvd

3/10/2015: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hazelwood Civic Center, 8969 Dunn Road

3/12/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Aesculap Inc, 615 Lambert Pointe Drive

Normandy

3/8/2015: 8:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., St Ann Catholic Church, 7530 Natural Bridge Rd

Saint Louis

3/2/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Road

3/3/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christian Hospital Northeast, 11133 Dunn Road

3/9/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Thornhill Branch, 12863 Willowyck Drive

3/12/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Road

University City

3/2/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., University City Public Library, 6701 Delmar Blvd

_______________

Saint Louis City

3/2/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., City Hope Bible Church, 5868 West Florissant Ave

3/12/2015: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Bank of America, 100 N Broadway, Suite 300

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

3/12/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 4th Street

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

3/12/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Warrenton Elks Lodge 2662, 1101 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway

_______________

Washington

Cadet

3/6/2015: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Kingston High School, 10047 Diamond Road

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

