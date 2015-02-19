Become a hero by giving blood during Red Cross Month
ST. LOUIS — During Red Cross Month in March, the American Red Cross reminds eligible blood donors that it doesn’t take a cape or superpowers to be a hero. By donating blood, donors can become a hero for patients in need.
Red Cross Month is dedicated to the everyday heroes who support the Red Cross mission by giving blood, volunteering their time, learning lifesaving skills or making a financial contribution.
The need for blood is constant. The Red Cross depends on blood donor heroes in communities across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide, about 80 of which are in the local Red Cross Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region. Donors with all blood types are needed, particularly those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Ill.
Clinton
Aviston
3/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 601 S.Clinton St.
Carlyle
3/12/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Case-Halstead Library, 571 Franklin Street
_______________
Coles
Charleston
3/1/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Salisbury Church, 2350 East Madison
3/13/2015: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Charleston High School, 1603 Lincoln Ave
Mattoon
3/2/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mattoon Middle School, 1200 S 9th Street
3/3/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John Lutheran Church Mattoon, 200 Charleston Ave
3/11/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 221 N 16th Street
_______________
Effingham
Teutopolis
3/3/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 210 South Pearl
_______________
Fayette
Brownstown
3/12/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brownstown High School, 421 South College Ave
_______________
Franklin
Christopher
3/4/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Christopher High School, 1 Bearcat Drive
West Frankfort
3/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 1001 South Cherry
_______________
Greene
Greenfield
3/10/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Michaels Hall, 1011 Chestnut
_______________
Jasper
Newton
3/14/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Potter's House Ministry, 1 Kennedy Dr
Sainte Marie
3/8/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
_______________
Jefferson
Dix
3/11/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 N. Main
Mount Vernon
3/2/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Garden Glen Apartments, 1407 S. 34th Street
Opdyke
3/9/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Opdyke Baptist Church, 9208 N. Opdyke Ln.
Waltonville
3/4/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Waltonville Grade School, 802 W. Knob St.
Woodlawn
3/2/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Woodlawn Grade School, 301 South Central Street
_______________
Macoupin
Brighton
3/13/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Municipal Building, 206 S. Main
Mount Olive
3/4/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Mount Olive High School, 804 W. Main St.
_______________
Madison
Alhambra
3/9/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alhambra Township, Fireman and Legion Park
Alton
3/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alton Square Mall, 200 Alton Square
3/9/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Main Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Main St
Collinsville
3/4/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St
3/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South Street
Edwardsville
3/14/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Holiday Shores Fire Department, 93 Holiday Dam Rd
3/15/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Eden United Church of Christ, 903 N. Second Street
Godfrey
3/11/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd.
Highland
3/2/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Highland Hope UMC, 12846 Daiber
Maryville
3/11/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Ameren IP, 2600 N. Center Street
_______________
Marion
Centralia
3/3/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Marys Hospital, 400 N Pleasant
Iuka
3/9/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Iuka Grade School, 405 S. Main
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
3/15/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd
_______________
Montgomery
Witt
3/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Witt Lions Club, 600 W Broadway
_______________
Pike
Griggsville
3/6/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Griggsville-Perry High School, 202 Stanford St.
_______________
Randolph
Red Bud
3/3/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 500 West South 4th
3/10/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street
3/11/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Red Bud High School, 815 Locust Street
_______________
Richland
Olney
3/12/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 205 N Walnut
3/15/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., St Joseph Stringtown Community Club, North Stringtown Road
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
3/3/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road
3/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fire Station One, 315 Caryle Ave.
Caseyville
3/10/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Caseyville Moose, 8550 Bunkum Road
East Saint Louis
3/7/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Body of Christ Worship Center, 8601 Washington
Lebanon
3/13/2015: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lebanon High School, 200 West Schulz
Millstadt
3/5/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Millstadt Consolidated School, 211 West Mill Street
New Athens
3/4/2015: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Athens High School, 501 Hanft St.
_______________
Shelby
Shelbyville
3/2/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Shelbyville High School, 1001 West North 6th Street
Sigel
3/9/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Michael Church - Sigel, Church Street
Windsor
3/10/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Windsor High School, 1424 Minnesota Ave
_______________
Washington
Nashville
3/3/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand
3/4/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nashville High School, 1300 S. Mill
_______________
Mo.
Crawford
Bourbon
3/13/2015: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bourbon High School, 1500 Old Route 66
Cuba
3/3/2015: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Cuba HS, 1 Wildcat Pride Drive
_______________
Franklin
Lonedell
3/12/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lonedell Middle School, 7466 Hwy FF
New Haven
3/11/2015: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100
Pacific
3/3/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Riverbend Middle School, 2085 Highway N
3/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., New Beginnings Lutheran Church, 791 New Beginnings Drive
3/13/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Eureka Fire Training Center, 18765 Old Highway 66
Union
3/2/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 205 North Washington
Washington
3/7/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wal-mart, 1701 A Roy Drive
3/15/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Francis Borgia Church, 1000 Cedar Street
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
3/2/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.
High Ridge
3/2/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Woodridge Middle School, 2109 Gravois Rd
Imperial
3/13/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 6550 Old State Route 21, (Old Hwy 21 and Hwy M)
_______________
Saint Charles
Harvester
3/1/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Elizabeth Ann Seton, 2 Seton Ct
Lake Saint Louis
3/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Lord Lutheran Church, 500 Cedar Circle Drive
O Fallon
3/4/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Ft. Zumwalt West Middle School, 150 Waterford Crossing
Saint Charles
3/2/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kisker Road Library, 1000 Kisker Rd
3/5/2015: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Orchard Farm High School, 2165 Hwy V
Saint Peters
3/4/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Living Word Christian School, 310 Cardinal
Wentzville
3/4/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Schnucks Wentzville, 1960 Wentzville Parkway
_______________
Saint Francois
Farmington
3/3/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty
3/8/2015: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 501 Carleton
3/12/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mineral Area Regional Medical Center, 1212 Weber Road
Leadington
3/6/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 5741, 600 E Woodlawn
Park Hills
3/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Park Hills of the Nazarene, 404 6th Street
_______________
Saint Louis
Ballwin
3/8/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd.
Chesterfield
3/4/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Highcroft Ridge Elementary, 15380 Highcroft Dr
Creve Coeur
3/8/2015: 7:45 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 12928 Ladue Rd
3/12/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Spectrum Healthcare Resources, 12647 Olive Boulevard
Des Peres
3/3/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Shriners Hospital, 2001 S Lindbergh
Eureka
3/11/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Baptist Church, 601 N Central
Fenton
3/2/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 203 Old Sugar Creek Road
3/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Meramec Valley, 625 New Smizer Mill Road
Florissant
3/13/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Veterans Home, 10600 Lewis and Clark Blvd.
Hazelwood
3/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gateway Buick GMC, 820 McDonnell Blvd
3/10/2015: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hazelwood Civic Center, 8969 Dunn Road
3/12/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Aesculap Inc, 615 Lambert Pointe Drive
Normandy
3/8/2015: 8:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., St Ann Catholic Church, 7530 Natural Bridge Rd
Saint Louis
3/2/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Road
3/3/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christian Hospital Northeast, 11133 Dunn Road
3/9/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Thornhill Branch, 12863 Willowyck Drive
3/12/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Road
University City
3/2/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., University City Public Library, 6701 Delmar Blvd
_______________
Saint Louis City
3/2/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., City Hope Bible Church, 5868 West Florissant Ave
3/12/2015: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Bank of America, 100 N Broadway, Suite 300
_______________
Sainte Genevieve
Sainte Genevieve
3/12/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 4th Street
_______________
Warren
Warrenton
3/12/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Warrenton Elks Lodge 2662, 1101 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway
_______________
Washington
Cadet
3/6/2015: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Kingston High School, 10047 Diamond Road
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
