EDWARDSVILLE - Becky Patrick, a senior outfielder for the Granite City High School softball team, is off to a good start although the Warriors have lost their first two games of the young season, 3-1 to Mascoutah on Wednesday and 16-0 to Edwardsville on Thursday, and is one of the keys to a young Warriors team.

Patrick is a hard worker and leader on the team, helping her teammates out however and whenever she can, and has a deep love for the game, which helps inspire her teammates.

For her effort on the field, Patrick has been named the school's Riverbender.com female Athlete of the Month for April, 2021.

Patrick, who plays for head coach Tim Wilson, feels that both she and the Warriors, despite the early setbacks, are battling and playing hard every game. She felt that she was ready to go against the Tigers, one of the area's best teams year in and year out.

"I came out here confident," Patrick said during her postgame interview. "I prayed before I started playing, and I was really hoping that we were going to get Edwardsville, but you know, we win some, we lose some. We're down by two, but we have a really good, solid defense this year, So, I had hope. I think we'll do good."

Of course, Patrick and her teammates are very happy to be back after missing the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she thinks the feeling on her team is very good and optimistic.

"Oh, with me not playing for 2020, it was something else," Patrick said with a smile and laugh. "I really missed it, though, and I can't wait to play again next year, possibly."

Patrick's approach to the game is one of devotion and a heart for the game, and it shows in everything she does on the field.

"My approach is just - I mean, I have a heart for it," Patrick said. "I feel like you have to have heart for something, you put your time and effort into everything. So, mainly my approach is do what I love and do what makes me happy."

Patrick has some ambitious on-field goals for herself and the Warriors in the 2021 campaign.

"My goal? I really want to hit an over-the-fence home run," Patrick said with a smile and laugh. "That's one thing I really want to do. That's my goal right there. That's one. And make a double play, at least one solid double play."

Patrick is very happy to be back playing again, and her deep love for the game showed in how she answered every question.

"Yes, yes," Patrick said. "Love it. I missed it so much, honestly."

Patrick teared up when she thought about how much she loves the game, and the kind of emotion she brings to the table every day, and how she missed playing in 2020.

"I really did," Patrick said. "I'm just tearing up just thinking about playing softball again. I really do, it's my passion. I want to do this for a very, very long time."

Past this season, Patrick has some very ambitious goals for college as well.

"I really want to go to Alabama and play softball," Patrick said. "I haven't committed yet, I haven't signed a letter (of intent) yet. So, I'm still trying to keep it open, because I'm not sure if I want to stay local or if I want to go somewhere else out-of-state."

Again, Patrick is very happy to be back out on the field and playing.

"Yeah, very happy to be back out there," Patrick said with a smile and a laugh.

