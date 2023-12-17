GRANITE CITY - BEC Office Products, a family-owned and operated office supply store serving the St. Louis Metro region for more than 50 years, recently received a federal grant for small businesses totaling $25,000.

BEC received a Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) grant of $25,000, which they were recommended for by Guardian Savings Bank of Granite City. The grant is to be used to upgrade their HVAC system and improve signage along Madison Avenue.

Article continues after sponsor message

Community First Accelerate Grants for Small Business (or simply "Accelerate Grants") such as the one received by BEC assist the growth and development of small businesses in Illinois and Wisconsin. Grants of up to $25,000 are awarded to eligible small businesses through member institutions of Guardian Savings Bank.

BEC Office Products first began as a typewriter repair and sales business in the basement of “Typewriter” Tony Mangi’s house in Venice, Ill. in 1957. The business now offers over 25,000 office products from major brands and top manufacturers at competitive prices, and is located at 2930 Madison Ave. in Granite City.

This isn’t the first time Guardian Savings Bank has helped a local business secure these grant funds. Last year, the bank also recommended another grant recipient: Holt Shoe of Granite City.

To learn more about BEC Office Products, visit their website or Facebook page. For more on Guardian Savings Bank, visit bankguardian.com.

More like this: