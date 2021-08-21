GODFREY - In what was described as a “beautiful event” members of the Godfrey Fire Protection District and Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and Rep. Amy Elik unveiled a new sign for Allison Ringering and children in memory of the late Fire Captain Jake Ringering. The new highway is dedicated as “Captain Jake Ringering Memorial Highway” on Delmar Avenue in Godfrey with two signs.

Rep. Amy Elik and Sen. Rachel Crowe were keys in passing legislation in the Illinois House and Senate for the new highway.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ringering family members, Godfrey firefighters, Elik, the mayor, and others were in attendance Saturday morning at the dedication.

Capt. Ringering lost his life while battling a structure fire on March 5, 2019. A wall collapsed while he was battling the fire at that location.

Allison Ringering spoke at the event and said her husband is missed terribly by her, her children, family, and fellow firefighters and friends. She said Jake will never be forgotten and it was special to have the signs and dedication there because Jake and her family took the route every day on Delmar to their home. She said it is also close to the fire station.

More like this:

Related Video: