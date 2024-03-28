ALTON - A plan from Pride Inc. to beautify and re-landscape one of the most heavily traveled intersections in downtown Alton is officially moving forward following unanimous approval from the Alton City Council on Wednesday night.

The project will encompass “all four corners” of the intersection of Broadway and Piasa Streets, near the Argosy Casino, Alton Visitor’s Center, Ardent Mills grain silos, and more. The total financial obligation from the city amounts to $18,000, which MacAfee confirmed would come out of the city’s tourism funds.

Pride Inc.’s Vice President of Beautification, Natalie Merrill, shared more about the project at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday, describing the project as “money well spent” due to the importance of “first impressions.”

“This intersection is a main artery to, from, and around our town,” she said. “First impressions are important and we believe this is one way that we can upgrade this intersection by refreshing this landscaping.

“Pride Inc. believes this is money well spent and is also willing to be a financial contributor to this community project.”

The job was awarded to Alton company Sisk Lawn and Landscaping. Following its completion, members of Pride, Inc., the Alton Parks and Recreation Department, and Cory Jobe, president & CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, have offered to help maintain the landscaping.

Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee requested and received a suspension of the rules to expedite the item’s passage on Wednesday. No estimated timeline for the project’s completion has been provided so far.

