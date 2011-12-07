The pre-holiday “Beat the Blues” session will focus on what we may be experiencing at this time of the year as the holidays approach.  We will be exploring ways that we can get through, what is often for many of us, a difficult time of the year.  You will leave with a plan.

The post-holiday season session will be a time to talk about what helped us to have a less stressful holiday season this year.   There will be time for sharing our stories if we desire.  We will explore what may be helpful in the future? 

Presenters

Anne Rappaport and Susan Mielke will be co-leading these sessions.  Both have extensive training and knowledge in working with “holiday blues” as licensed clinical professional counselors.  In addition Anne is a certified rehabilitation counselor and Susan is a certified pastoral counselor. 

 

Registration for this Free Opportunity

Both the pre and post holiday sessions are free to the general adult public.   Registration is required.  For more information and to register you may call Anne  at 618-433-9000  or Susan at 618-474-7300.

 

