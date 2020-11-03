GLEN CARBON - The occasion of a 19th century Connecticut priest taking a step closer to sainthood has great significance for many in the community of Glen Carbon, especially the students, teachers, supporters, and community of Father McGivney Catholic High School who came together on October 31st to celebrate the priest for whom their high school was named after.

Members of the Knights of Columbus, students, teachers, and other special guests celebrated the beatification of Father Michael J. McGivney, who founded the Knights of Columbus in 1882. He was declared “blessed” October 31st, by the Catholic Church, moving him one step closer to canonization as a saint.

Father McGivney Catholic High School President, Very Reverend Jeffrey H Goeckner, explains, “I truly believe Blessed Michael McGivney’s second miracle has already occurred. After many challenges, sacrifices and much prayer, Father McGivney Catholic High School opened its doors in 2012 and welcomed 19 Freshman. FMCHS was the first new high school to open in the Diocese of Springfield in over 80 years. To date, FMCHS has successfully educated and faithfully formed over 400 students while promoting “A Culture of Life”. Truly a miracle.”

On May 27, 2020, Pope Francis approved the promulgation of a decree recognizing a miracle attributed to the intercession of Father McGivney, paving the way to beatification. Development and Marketing Director, Elizabeth Moody explains, “Father McGivney spent his entire priesthood in parish ministry and died of pneumonia on August 14, after falling ill amid a pandemic. Our students can relate to Fr. McGivney on so many levels, he was young, he was rooted in service, he lived during a pandemic, and he followed the path the Lord set for him. What a wonderful reminder to our students that they too should work towards becoming saints.”

The miracle involved the healing of Michael Schachle, now 5, from a fatal syndrome. The healing of fetal hydrops, a dangerous accumulation of fluids throughout the body of an unborn 1 child, had no medical or scientific explanation. The seemingly hopeless situation was met with prayers for the intercession of Father McGivney by his parents, Daniel and Michelle Schachle of Dickson, Tennessee. An additional miracle attributed to Father McGivney’s intercession will be required for canonization.

Faith Formation Director, Mr. Craig Brummer explains, “The celebration was limited to a small group of people due to Covid restrictions, but the event was live streamed for all to see. We were beyond honored to have Bishop Thomas John Paprocki not only attend our celebration on October 31st but also give the homily. We concluded our event with a balloon send off and champagne toast surrounded by the people who made this school happen along with the presence of God.”

Father McGivney Catholic High School is the only school in the United States named after McGiveny. In choosing a name for the local Catholic high school, the founders wanted to honor a person who was committed to the same values they hoped to instill in its future graduates. The search for a person who dedicated his life to service, family, and youth led them to an American parish priest – Father Michael McGivney. A man ahead of his time, Fr. McGivney has come to be known as Apostle to the Young and Defender of Christian Family Life. Fr. McGivney was an idealist whose youthful vision and commitment to families led to the creation of his legacy – the Knights of Columbus. Principal Joe Lombardi, explains, “Their pillars of Unity, Charity, Fraternity, and Patriotism are the foundation of Father McGivney Catholic High School’s mission. We are very proud of what our school has accomplished and we know that Fr. McGivney’s intercession helped get us here.”

About Father McGivney

Born of Irish immigrant parents in 1852 in Waterbury, Connecticut, Father McGivney was a central figure in the dramatic growth of the Church in the United States in the late 19th century. Ordained in Baltimore in 1877, he ministered to a heavily Irish-American and immigrant community in Connecticut. At a time of anti-Catholic sentiment, he worked tirelessly to offer practical solutions to their many problems – spiritual and temporal alike. With a group of the leading Catholic men of New Haven, he founded the Knights to provide spiritual support for Catholic men and financial resources for families that had suffered the loss of their breadwinner. Father McGivney died of pneumonia on August 14, 1890 — two days after his 38th birthday — after falling ill amid a pandemic. Recent scientific evidence indicates that the pandemic — like the current one — may have been caused by a coronavirus. Known by his contemporaries for his devotion to the faith and his embodiment of the characteristics of the Good Samaritan, Father McGivney remains an important role model for parish priests around the world. In March 2008, he was declared a venerable servant of God by Pope Benedict XVI, who during his visit to New York’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral cited the “remarkable accomplishment of that exemplary American priest, the Venerable Michael McGivney, whose vision and zeal led to the establishment of the Knights of Columbus.”

About Father McGivney Catholic High School

Father McGivney Catholic High School was not created overnight. A group of dedicated parents, grandparents, pastors, and other faithful volunteers began working on the “dream” of a school in 2005. In the fall of 2012 Father McGivney Catholic High School opened its doors to a group of 19 pioneer students. Fast forward to 2020, and Father Mcgivney Catholic High School is thriving--breaking records in athletics, admissions waiting lists, huge academic successes, strong faith formation of our McGivney community and now the school prepares for another first--a momentous, rare, and very special event, the beatification of Father Michael McGivney. The McGivney students will see in real time the Catholic process of beatification. On October 31st, along with the world they will celebrate the beatification of Father Michael J.McGivney.

At Father McGivney Catholic High School we believe in developing the whole student, mind, body and spirit. We model our mission to promote a Culture of Life from the four pillars of the Knights of Columbus – Unity, Charity, Fraternity and Patriotism.

