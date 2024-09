Bears take part in touching opening ceremonies for American Legion Great Lakes Regional Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3 Game 1: Bay City, Mich., 5, Madison, Wis., 4 Game 2: Beloit, Wis., 8, Shelbyville, Ky., 0 Game 3: Rockport, Ind., 8, Danville, Ill., 7 Game 4: Metro East 13, Pickerington, Ohio, 1 (7 innings) THURSDAY, AUGUST 4 Game 5: Madison, Wis., vs. Danville, Ill., 10 a.m. (loser eliminated) Game 6: Shelbyville, Ky., vs. Pickerington, Ohio, 1 p.m. (loser eliminated) Game 7: Bay City, Mich., vs. Rockport, Ind., 4 p.m. Game 8: Beloit, Wis., vs. Metro East, 7 p.m. FRIDAY, AUGUST 5 Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 10 a.m. (loser eliminated) Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m. (loser eliminated) Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m. (winner advances to final) SATURDAY, AUGUST 6 Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m. (loser eliminated) Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m. (loser eliminated) NOTE: Game 12 and Game 13 participants will not be rematched against each other unless absolutely necessary. Should three teams remain alive after Game 13, Game 11 winner draws bye into Game 14 (final) SUNDAY, AUGUST 7 Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m. Game 15: Second final game (if needed), 4 p.m. (Winner advances to American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.) More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip