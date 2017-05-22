ALTON - The Alton Police Department announced late Monday afternoon that DeJuan Bean, a person of interest in the May 14, 2017, murder of Derrance Taylor, 34, has been located and is in custody.

Officers of the Alton Police Department responded to the sound of gunshots on Union Street in Alton at approximately 4:13 a.m., on May 14, 2017. Upon arrival, officers located Taylor lying in the roadway in the 900 block of Union Street. Taylor sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Efforts are still underway to locate Cameron D. Matlock, 25, of 1227 Pearl St., Alton, an individual charged in this investigation with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.

Matlock remains at large. Matlock’s bond is $1,000,000. Bean was sought for questioning by crime investigators.

“We are still seeking suspect, Cameron D. Matlock, for the murder of Derrance Taylor,” Alton Police Department Lt. Jarrett Ford said. “Should anyone know his whereabouts, we ask they contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505 or CrimeStoppers.”

Lt. Ford said as of this afternoon the Major Case Squad has disbanded with the investigation being relinquished to the Alton Police Department.

“The Alton Police Department is grateful to the Major Case Squad for their assistance,” Ford said.

