EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran lost a Friday night home game to Principia, Mo., 34-0.

Damonte Bean was the standout for the Knights with 17 carries for 78 yards and 8 solo tackles. He has been one of the strengths of the team all season.

The 2-6 Knights play their final home game and celebrate Senior Night Friday. Principia is 3-3 overall with the win.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Principia, MO at Metro East Lutheran 10-12-2018

Principia 34, MELHS 0

Score by Quarters

Principia 13 7 14 0

MELHS 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

Principia - Howard James, 2 yard run PAT, kick good, Hunter Soliz,

P- Jimmy Owino, 13 yard run PAT run failed

Second Quarter

P- James- 14 yard run PAT kick

Third Quarter

P- James, 68 yard run PAT kick good, Soliz

P- James, 25 yard run PAT kick good, Soliz

Fourth Quarter

TEAM STATISTICS

Rushing

Principia

31-258



Metro East Lutheran

43-113

MELHS Passing

5-12-0-43-0

(attempts-completions- TD-yards-INT)

Records

Principia 3-3, Metro East Lutheran 2-6

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Metro East Lutheran

Rushing

Damonte Bean 17-78

Zach Keplar 9-22

Zach Bozarth 17-19

Passing

Zach Keplar 5-12-0-43-0

Receiving

Damonte Bean 2-18 Zach Bozarth 3-25

Punts

Xavier Warlick 4-31.3 average

Kickoffs

Xavier Warlick 1-28

Kickoff Returns

Zach Miller 2-13 Zach Bozarth 2-23 Zach Keplar 1-13 Damonte Bean 1-11

Punt Returns

Zach Bozarth 1-0

DEFENSIVE STATS

TACKLES LEADERS

Damonte Bean 8

James Oberhauser 5

Demarkus Bean 4

Timmy Lott 4

