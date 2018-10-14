Bean is again MELHS standout despite defeat to Principia, Mo.
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran lost a Friday night home game to Principia, Mo., 34-0.
Damonte Bean was the standout for the Knights with 17 carries for 78 yards and 8 solo tackles. He has been one of the strengths of the team all season.
The 2-6 Knights play their final home game and celebrate Senior Night Friday. Principia is 3-3 overall with the win.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Principia, MO at Metro East Lutheran 10-12-2018
Principia 34, MELHS 0
Score by Quarters
Principia 13 7 14 0
MELHS 0 0 0 0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
Principia - Howard James, 2 yard run PAT, kick good, Hunter Soliz,
P- Jimmy Owino, 13 yard run PAT run failed
Second Quarter
P- James- 14 yard run PAT kick
Third Quarter
P- James, 68 yard run PAT kick good, Soliz
P- James, 25 yard run PAT kick good, Soliz
Fourth Quarter
TEAM STATISTICS
Rushing
Principia
31-258
Metro East Lutheran
43-113
MELHS Passing
5-12-0-43-0
(attempts-completions- TD-yards-INT)
Records
Principia 3-3, Metro East Lutheran 2-6
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Metro East Lutheran
Rushing
Damonte Bean 17-78
Zach Keplar 9-22
Zach Bozarth 17-19
Passing
Zach Keplar 5-12-0-43-0
Receiving
Damonte Bean 2-18 Zach Bozarth 3-25
Punts
Xavier Warlick 4-31.3 average
Kickoffs
Xavier Warlick 1-28
Kickoff Returns
Zach Miller 2-13 Zach Bozarth 2-23 Zach Keplar 1-13 Damonte Bean 1-11
Punt Returns
Zach Bozarth 1-0
DEFENSIVE STATS
TACKLES LEADERS
Damonte Bean 8
James Oberhauser 5
Demarkus Bean 4
Timmy Lott 4
