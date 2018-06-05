ALTON - The Beall Mansion An Elegant Bed and Breakfast Inn announced today that it has received a 2018 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence and Hall of Fame Award.

"With the Certificate of Excellence, TripAdvisor honors hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers,” said Heather Leisman, TripAdvisor Vice President of Industry Marketing. “This recognition helps travelers identify and book properties that regularly deliver great service. TripAdvisor is proud to play this integral role in helping travelers feel more confident in their booking decisions.”

The Certificate of Excellence is based on the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months. The Hall of Fame honor is for those businesses that have earned a Certificate of Excellence for five consecutive years.

Beall Mansion owners, Jim and Sandy Belote, commented, “We are truly humbled. Running a successful, upscale, boutique lodging property is a 7 day a week, 365 day a year job that takes the hard work, pride, and commitment of an entire staff. We thank them as well as the tens of thousands of loyal guests who have stayed at The Beall Mansion and made it all possible.

The Beall Mansion has received a long list of honors and awards including a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence every year since its inception. In 2014 the Belote’s were honored at the Governor’s Conference on Travel and Tourism with a Lincoln Award Gold Medal - the highest award provided by the state of Illinois for Excellence in Travel and Tourism.

About The Beall Mansion

The Beall Mansion is the only 4 star rated lodging property in the Meeting of the Great Rivers All Around Alton area and caters to leisure, business, and bleisure travelers alike. It is located 25 minutes from the St. Louis Gateway Arch and 12 blocks from the Mississippi River on Millionaire’s Row in historic Alton, IL.

Built in 1903 as a wedding gift by railroad baron Z. B. Job and later the residence of Senator Edmond Beall, the mansion was opened to the public by Jim and Sandy Belote as a bed and breakfast inn in 1998.

Guestrooms feature a triple sheeted feather bed; private bathroom with Italian marble floor, shower and whirlpool for two or clawfoot tub; HDTV, DVD, hardwood floors and oriental rugs. Luxury rooms also have a fireplace with hand carved mantle and gas logs.

Nearby attractions and activities include winter eagle watching, wineries, Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway, Lewis & Clark Trail Site #1 and Museum, Confluence Tower, Great Rivers Museum at the Melvin Price Lock and Dam, mythical Piasa Bird, restaurants, nightlife, and more.

For more information about the Beall Mansion or to schedule a narrated tour visit beallmansion.com or call 618-474-9100 or toll free 1-866-The-BEALL (1-866-843-2325).

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor is the world's largest travel site* with over 600 million reviews and opinions covering approximately 7.5 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants.

TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 455 million average monthly unique visitors.**

