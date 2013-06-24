Parents, go ahead and take the night off! Let your child spend a fun-filled night at Beach Bash with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD). The special event will be held on Tuesday, July 23 from 6:30-9pm at Donor Pool, located at 300 June Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052. The event is open to all children entering 3rd-7th grade in the fall. Price is $10 in advance and $12 at the door per child. All proceeds will benefit Jerseyville Little League. There will be music, swimming, pool games, snacks and most important FUN! Kids are encouraged to bring their own pool toys! Soda and popcorn will be included in the admission price, until supplies last. Additional concession goodies will be available for purchase. Kids will not want to miss out on this fun event, so register now!

To access the registration form, please go to www.jerseyville-il.us, click on "Parks & Recreation" within the left column, click on "Registration Forms" and open the "Beach Bash" form.

For more information, please call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222, Donor Pool at 618.498.5221 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

