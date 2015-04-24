Theresa Franklin and Olivia Kelly are two ladies any entrepreneurs should consider emulating if they are going to go into private business.

The two owners of Be Well Now, a place for relaxation, massage, yoga and more, at 221 E. Center Drive in Alton stuck to a plan of hard work, consistency and customer service first and it has paid off. From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 18, the two had a celebratory open house to mark 10 years in business.

Saturday was a day where the two took a bow and display how proud they are of their success.

Asked what was the key to their success for the last decade, both responded, “the customers.”

“It feels great to be in business 10 years,” Franklin said. “It feels good considering three years is the average time for most small businesses. We love our clients.”

Kelly said this type of business is something she had considered doing when she was younger.

“I wanted to have something of mine with which I could control my schedule,” she said. “I wanted to have a family and be flexible with things. I like helping people feel better and have them feeling good when they leave.”

Massage is a main part of Be Well Now, but the business also was an innovator in bringing yoga to the community and offers yoga classes each day.

Kelly said everyone can benefit from both massage and yoga.

Article continues after sponsor message

Franklin had the same feeling of Kelly about going into the business.

“I just have always liked helping people and when we first introduced massage and yoga, people were just blown away,” she said. “The benefits of massage goes beyond feeling good. We wanted to help people and I know how helpful massage can be for the community.”

Be Well Now has always been active in the community. Once a month the business has a karma yoga and donates money from it to a different charity. Some of these have included Oasis Women’s Center, Grassroots Grocery, 5As and Beverly Farm. Normally these are done on the first Saturday of the month.

Be Well Now wants to be a space that people can call their own.

“We provide a range of holistic experiences to unite your mind, body and spirit,” Franklin said. “We try to bring harmony to your life through the practice of Heart Centered Yoga and Meditation, Martial Arts, and Massage Therapy. Explore our Namaste' gift shop with books, CDs, candles, teas, skin care and gifts. Our Yoga class sizes are small with a relaxing atmosphere that encourages personal attention. The environment in which yoga takes place makes a difference. In fact, it makes the essential difference. “

Both owners said when a client walks through the door of Be Well Now, they will feel an immediate peaceful atmosphere.

“All your senses enjoy the space and you can feel yourself soften and open into deep awareness and well being,” Franklin said. “Our massage therapists are here to relax, rejuvenate and destress you. Massages are customized to fit your individual needs. Or you can choose from our menu of specialized bodywork. Martial arts practices like Tai Chi Chuan, Tang Soo Do, and Capoiera increase focus, coordination, strengthening and even relaxation and healing for the whole body.”

The business has a lot of special events with yoga and movement workshops where one can learn practices from highly skilled teachers and leaders in meditation and therapeutic yoga. The Be Well Now website at contains this information at http://www.bewellnowonline.com/ .

Franklin and Kelly are both certified/registered yoga teachers and licensed massage therapists. The two praised their devoted staff for their help through the years at making the business a success.

Again, Kelly and Franklin praised their clients for returning over and over through the years.

“We have many customers who have come every week since we opened,” Franklin said. “Our clients mean so much to us. Our clients are like our family. As we said, they are the reason for success.”

More like this: