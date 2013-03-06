Be a Superhero For Kids! Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CASA of Southwestern Illinois and its partners unite to work collectively toward raising awareness about child abuse in St. Clair, Monroe, and Madison Counties. CASA of Southwestern Illinois is planning our 2nd Annual Superhero 5k, 1 mile fun run, and family fun event. As a symbol of CASA and its partners' commitment, the Superhero Run will occur on April 13, 2013 in St. Clair, Monroe, and Madison County. How exciting.... not one county....(3) counties.... at the same time....on the same day. Please join the fight by sponsoring a morning of running and family fun to help our advocates be the "voice" for abused and neglected children in need. You can be a Special Superhero for CASA Kids. We challenge you to move, to get involved, to make an impact, and help change your community for the better. We challenge your business to invest in the next generation! You are a SPECIAL SUPERHERO Date: April 13th, 2013 Time: Registration 8:00-8:45am 5K Run 9:00am(started by Fred Bird) Article continues after sponsor message 1mile fun run 10:00am Awards 10:30am must be present Fee: adults pre reg $25.00 April 1st (free t-shirt race bibs and swag After April 1st $30:00 children 6-12 $15:00 under 5 free More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip