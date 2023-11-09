EDWARDSVILLE - As the festivities of the holiday season begin, Home Instead® encourages Edwardsville residents to participate in the Be a Santa to a Senior® program and share joy by giving a gift to older adults in the community who may not have anyone to celebrate with.

“The holidays can be hard for many older adults, especially those who may not have a companion to share them with,” said Nikki Bishop, owner of the Edwardsville Home Instead office. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help these seniors experience the happiness and togetherness the season can bring.”

This year program coordinators hope to collect 400 gifts for local older adults. This is the program’s 3rd year in the area.

To participate, shoppers can look for Be a Santa to a Senior trees or displays at locations around the area. Ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult will be on display, and shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it in a gift bag to the location with the ornament attached. Ornaments will be available from November 20 to December 13. The gifts will be delivered to local older adults in time for the holidays.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

Big “R” Rural King Supply – 12531 Sportsman Rd in Highland

Cambridge House of Maryville – 6960 IL-162 in Maryville

Dieterich Bank – 2159 S State Route 157 in Edwardsville

Kruta Bakery – 300 St. Louis Rd in Collinsville

Members of the community can also visit the Be a Santa to a Senior website to view Amazon Wish Lists for local seniors. A personalized greeting can be included with the gift which will be shipped directly to Edwardsville Home Instead office.

“Gifts aside, the true value comes in the connection Be a Santa to a Senior makes between the community and our older neighbors,” said Bishop.

Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program. The Home Instead office serving Edwardsville has partnered with local businesses, non-profit organizations, volunteers, and members of the community to help with gift collection and distribution.

As a franchise network, Home Instead® is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Be a Santa to a Senior® program. Over that time, Be a Santa to a Senior® has engaged more than 65,000 volunteers, provided more than 2.2 million gifts, and shared the holiday spirit with about 800,000 older adults nationwide.

For more information visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (618) 307-9534.

To learn more about helping older adults in Edwardsville, visit imreadytocare.com .

