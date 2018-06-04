JERSEYVILLE - The City of Jerseyville has a focus of attracting visitors to its community and the first BBQ Brews and Bluegrass Family Festival and Car Show on June 1-2 was a big hit with those who attended.

The BBQ Brews and Bluegrass Family Festival and Car Show in Jerseyville was held at Lions Club and Wittman Parks. Ward said there were several donors to the Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation, both from a business standpoint and individuals throughout the two days.

Activities started Friday with a barbecue competition, kids activities and entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m. The barbecue competition was one of the key focuses of the two-day festival.

Saturday, activities continued all day from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The barbecue competition took place in the morning and afternoon on Saturday. The barbecue competition had 30 teams and the contests were sanctioned and attracted contestants from all around the St. Louis area.

Jerseyville Tourism Director Michael Ward was interviewed during the event and said the purpose of the festival was to bring people to Jerseyville and had been worked on for several months by organizers. Ward said he was proud of the Friday-Saturday event, first thought of by Mayor Bill Russell.

Saturday, there was a car show, an abundance of kids activities, Misty Ridge and The Harmans performed, a kids cookoff, raffles, exhibitioners from Jersey County and beyond. There was even a shuttle available to transport people around the city. Ward the car show had strong participation for the first time.

Proceeds from the two-day festival will benefit Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation.

