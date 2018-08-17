WOOD RIVER – Marquette Catholic’s Kolton Bauer put it simply after his round at the Madison County Boys Golf Championship at the par-72, 6,326-yard Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

“I played pretty well today,” Bauer said with a smile and a laugh.

Bauer, indeed, turned in an excellent round, carding a 4-under 68 to take medalist honors and lead the Explorers to a team 321 to take the small-school title at Thursday’s tournament.

The course was set up a bit more difficult than Monday’s Hickory Stick tournament that saw Bauer turn in a 4-over 76. “It was set up a little harder than it was on Monday,” Bauer said. “The wind picked up a little bit there for a little bit, but it was scorable if you hit (the ball) to scorable positions.”

While Marquette had played in two tournaments (the Hickory Stick and the Alton Tee-Off Classic) earlier in the week, getting a good round in this early in the season was was a good thing, Bauer felt. “We’ve had two other tournaments earlier this week,” Bauer said, “but for one of the first three tournaments of the school year, it’s definitely good to get a good round in and have some confidence for us this season.”

Bauer believes the Explorers can have a good team this season. “We’re still working on a few things,” Bauer, a senior on this year’s Explorers, said, “but once we get a few tournaments in under our belt, I think we’ll be a lot better.”

Bauer admitted he was tough on himself going into the season. “I’ve been tough on myself these last couple of weeks; having a good round was good to see,” Bauer said. “Mainly, just trying to have a lot of fun with these guys; it’s our last year playing golf together,” Bauer said when asked about goals he had set for himself for the season. “We’ll be parting ways and heading for colleges; I’d like to win a lot of tournaments and shoot low scores, but if it happens and I’m having fun, that’s what it is.

“I don’t put too much pressure on myself; whatever happens, happens.”

Bauer’s hits off the tee were a big help, he felt. “I hit my average early,” Bauer said. “Just hitting off the tee; my putting on the front nine really caught fire; I had three birdies in a row and that gave me some big confidence going into the back nine.”

Bauer took up the game at age 6 and began playing in tournaments at age 8 or 9. “It’s been a good ride, that’s for sure,” Bauer said about his time playing golf.

Of being a part of Marquette’s program, “the first two years were definitely something I’ll never forget,” Bauer said. “The memories we’ve had of how close-knit we were – we knew each other going into high school – and how good we played and some of the rounds we shot, it was amazing to be a part of.”

