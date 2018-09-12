Bauer leads Explorers to golf win over rival Redbirds, Roderfeld medalist against Triad
ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s Kolten Bauer led the Explorers to a 169-180 boys golf victory over Alton High this past week at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. Bauer scored a 39 for the lowest individual score of the day.
On Tuesday in a boys golf match against Triad, Triad posted a 172 to Marquette’s 173 in an extremely tight match at Oakbrook Golf Course. William Roderfeld was medalist on the day with a 40 on the par 36 course.
Marquette
Roderfeld 40
Cogan 41
Bauer 44
Warren 48
Total 173
Triad
Flesher 42
Weis 41
Patek 44
Vanderbunt 45
Total 172
Note: William Roderfeld was medalist.
Marquette head boys golf coach Ryan Geisler said it was fun to win the cross-town rivalry match with Alton.
“We hope to continue to improve,” he said.
These were the Marquette Catholic-Alton High School boys golf results:
Marquette:
Bauer, 39
Logan, 42
Roderfield, 44
Warren, 44
Total: 169
Alton:
Lahue, 44
Keshner, 44
Hazelwood, 46
Pilger, 46
Total: 180
