ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s Kolten Bauer led the Explorers to a 169-180 boys golf victory over Alton High this past week at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. Bauer scored a 39 for the lowest individual score of the day.

On Tuesday in a boys golf match against Triad, Triad posted a 172 to Marquette’s 173 in an extremely tight match at Oakbrook Golf Course. William Roderfeld was medalist on the day with a 40 on the par 36 course.

Marquette

Roderfeld 40

Cogan 41

Bauer 44

Warren 48

Total 173

Triad

Flesher 42

Weis 41

Patek 44

Vanderbunt 45

Total 172

Note: William Roderfeld was medalist.

Marquette head boys golf coach Ryan Geisler said it was fun to win the cross-town rivalry match with Alton.

“We hope to continue to improve,” he said.

These were the Marquette Catholic-Alton High School boys golf results:

Marquette:

Bauer, 39

Logan, 42

Roderfield, 44

Warren, 44

Total: 169

Alton:

Lahue, 44

Keshner, 44

Hazelwood, 46

Pilger, 46

Total: 180

