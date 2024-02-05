ST. LOUIS – A little over a month since the announcement of the new United Football League, teams all across the league are beginning to release their schedules.

That includes the returning St. Louis Battlehawks.

During the 10-game regular season, each team gets five home games and five away.

The Battlehawks will play all their home games at The Dome at America’s Center, now being dubbed as the ‘Battle Dome’ by diehard fans.

St. Louis kicks off the new season on the road against the Michigan Panthers on Saturday, March 30 at 3 p.m. and then will christen the ‘Battle Dome’ the following week on Saturday, April 6 at 7 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

The entire schedule can be found below:

Saturday, March 30 @ Michigan Panthers 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 6 vs. Arlington Renegades 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 14 @ San Antonio Brahmas 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 20 vs. Memphis Showboats 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, April 28 @ DC Defenders 11 a.m.

Saturday, May 4 vs. Houston Roughnecks 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 11 @ Birmingham Stallions 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 19 vs. DC Defenders 11 a.m.

Saturday, Amy 25 at Arlington Renegades 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 1 vs. San Antonio Brahmas 3 p.m.

All of these games will be nationally televised on FOX, ESPN, or ABC.

On top of the schedule being released, the UFL also announced that St. Louis will host the UFL Championship game on Sunday, June 16.

St. Louis has notoriously had the best attendance during its previous seasons in the XFL. Back on March 12, 2023, over 38,000 fans stormed The Dome to watch the Battlehawks beat the Renegades 24-11.

St. Louis averaged over 35,000 fans per game, even having to send overflow fans into the 400-level seating.

In comparison, San Antonio hosted the 2023 XFL Championship at the Alamodome to a crowd of just over 22,000.

More like this: