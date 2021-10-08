ALTON - Sophomore quarterback Robert "Pops" Battle threw three touchdown passes, two to Luther Burden III and once to Kuron Parchman, while Ali Wells also scored twice in the first half as East St. Louis jumped out to a 54-0 halftime lead in going on to a 68-0 win over Alton in a Southwestern Conference football game on Friday night at Public School Stadium.

The Flyers scored in the opening two minutes by recovering a blocked Alton punt in the end zone for a 6-0 lead, with a two-point conversion being missed. On the first possession for East Side, Battle threw six yards to Burden in the end zone to make the score 12-0, then Wells ran in from one yard out to make the score 18-0. After recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, the Flyers scored again on a 28-yard pass from Battle to Burden to make the score 26-0 after a two-point conversion run was good. Late in the period, after an interception, Battle ran for 49 yards on the first play after the turnover, then ran in from one yard out to make the score 34-0 after the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Wells ran in from five yards out to make the score 40-0, and scored twice more in the quarter, including a two-point conversion, to make the score 54-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Jesse Watson picked up a fumbled snap on a fourth-down punt, and ran the ball in from 46 yards out to make the score 62-0 after a two-point conversion. The Final Flyers' touchdown came when Carson Boyd threw 67 yards to Watson, with the two-point convert missed to make the final score 68-0.

The Flyers are now 6-1 and play their final conference game next Friday at Edwardsville in a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Redbirds are now 1-6 and play at O'Fallon in their conference finale next Friday, with the kickoff also being at 7 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

