BLOOMINGTON - Edwardsville's Brandon Battle won all three of the sprint races to qualify for state, Ryan Luitjohan and Geo Patrylak won the distance races and Alton's 4x400 relay team went through to state at the IHSA Class 3A boys sectional track meet, ran Thursday at Bloomington High School.

Normal Community West nipped the Tigers for first place, scoring 94 points to Edwardsville's 93. Chatham Glenwood was third with 80 points, Normal Community came in fourth with 46 points, the host Purple Raiders were fifth at 44 points, O'Fallon was sixth with 37 points, Collinsville was seventh with 36 points, Belleville East was eighth at 27 points and the Redbirds tied with Belleville West for ninth with 22 points each.

Washington was 11th with 16 points, Champaign Centennial was 12th with 15 points, Pekin was 13th with 13 points, Springfield came in 14th with 10 points, Danville was 15th at three points and Granite City came in 16th with two points.

Battle won the 100 meters with a time of 10.95 seconds, with the Lancers' Malachi Wren second at 11.20 seconds. Alton's Marty Boey was fifth at 11.35 seconds and Collinsville's Jerry Richardson came in ninth at 11.44 seconds, with both failing to qualify. Battle won the 200 meters with a time of 21.70 seconds, with Charlie Nolan of Normal Community West second at 22.42 seconds. Richardson was eighth at 23.39 seconds and Granite's Jaheim McDonald was ninth at 23.69 seconds, both runners failing to qualify.

Battle took his third race in the 400 meters, winning with a time of 46.60 seconds, with Centennial's Daniel Lacy second at 51.33 seconds. The Redbirds' Gerad Bruce was third at 51.48 seconds and the Tigers' Joe Burkhart was eighth at 53.94 seconds, with both missing qualification. In the 800 meters, Byron Jones of Belleville West won with a time of 1:57.29, with Collinsville's Theo Paxton second at 1:57.85.

Luitjohan's winning time in the 1,600 meters was 4:30.88, with Washington's Jackson Ward coming in second at 4:32.32. Patrylak was fifth at 4:42.06 and the Kahoks' Trey Peterson was eighth at 4:44.51, with both unable to qualify. Patrylak took the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:02.19, with O'Fallon's Dylan Ybarra second at 10:08.06. Jacob Grandone of Edwardsville was fifth at 10:28.37 and Peterson came in sixth at 10:43.63, with both missing qualification.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the hurdles races, Glenwood's Adepoju Arogundade won the 110 meters with a time of 15.15 seconds, with Taylor Lehman of O'Fallon second at 15.76 seconds. Arogundade also won the 300 meters at 39.76 seconds, with Devonte Crawford of Normal Community West second at 39.92 seconds. Boey was fifth at 41.70 seconds and teammate Devon Miller was ninth at 43.44 seconds.

In the relay races, Normal Community West won the 4x100 meters with a time of 42.45 seconds, with Belleville East in second at 42.62 seconds. The Warriors came in fifth at 44.23 seconds, but didn't qualify. In the 4x200 meters, the winner was Normal Community West, who had a time of 1:30.24, while Glenwood was second at 1:30.77. The Tigers were third at 1:31.20 and Granite was eighth at 1:33.89, with both teams failing to qualify. In the 4x400 race, Glenwood won with a time of 3:25.50, with the Redbirds' team of Trae Corby, Bruce, Simon McClaine and Boey coming in second at 3:27.79. Edwardsville came in third at 3:28.41, but missed qualifying. In the 4x800 race, Glenwood won with a time of 7:55.41, with O'Fallon second at 8:00.21 and the Tigers' team of Luitjohan, Drew Law, Liam Hoeferlin and Drew Stover's third place time of 8:00.87 was enough to put them through to state. Alton was fourth at 8:31.07.

In the field events, Normal Community's Alex Sohn won the shot put with a throw of 17.37 meters, with Jack Weltha of Bloomington second at 15.25 meters. Collinsville's Chris Garcia-Cloud came in fifth at 13.82 meters. In the discus throw, Garcia-Cloud won with a throw of 49,40 meters, with Sohn coming in second at 46.71 meters and the Tigers' Nathan Chapman sixth at 40.92 meters.

In the high jump, Normal Community West's Jonovan Findley and Nolan tied for first at 1.95 meters, with Collinsville's Tyrez Rogers and Normal Community's Chris Taylor tying for third at 1,90 meters, with all four jumpers qualifying for state. Liam McGill of Bloomington won the pole vault, clearing the bar at 5.05 meters, with Normal Community's Charles Cruise second at 4.51 meters. The Kahoks' Jacob Dyer was fourth at 4.02 meters and teammate Jackson Lee was fifth at 3.86 meters, but both failed to qualify.

In the long jump, Normal Community West's Jamari Myer and Leslie Fisher went one-two, with Myer winning with a distance of 6.84 meters and Fisher second at 6.45 meters. Edwardsville's Kellen Brnfre was third at 6.34 meters and Rogers was fifth at 6.25 meters. In the triple jump, Fisher won the event with a leap of 14.49 meters, with the Tigers' Malik Allen second at 13.10 meters. Allen's teammate, Jordan Brooks, also jumped 13.10 meters, but finished third on a tiebreak and failed to qualify. Collinsville's Khalil Thorps-Watt was fifth at 12.27 meters.

The top two finishers in each event, along with those who met or exceeded the qualifying standard for the individual events, advance to the Class 3A state meet next Saturday at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Stadium in Charleston.

More like this: